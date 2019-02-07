“Apple topped the chart last year in MBLM’s annual Brand Intimacy survey, but this year there’s a new number one company — at least among millennials,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “YouTube has climbed from number three to number one this year, moving Apple down a slot according to a preview of the study.”

“While Apple, Disney, and YouTube held the top three slots a year ago,” Hall reports, “this year sees a shuffle at the top between Apple and YouTube as well as Disney and Netflix.”

MBLM Brand Intimacy survey top ten:

YouTube Apple Netflix Disney Nike Target XBOX PlayStation Google Walmart

Hall reports, “In previous years, Apple has topped the overall list based on factors like fulfillment, identity, and nostalgia.”

MacDailyNews Take: Remember when people were saying Apple should buy YouTube? But, if they had, the YouTube of today would likely be dramatically different. Google bought YouTube in 2006 for about half of what Apple paid for Beats eight years later. And, Walmart in the top ten? Seriously? SEE ALSO:

