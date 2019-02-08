“Decked out in a striking Ralph Lauren pink turtleneck and coat, Angela Ahrendts attended Ralph Lauren’s fashion show Thursday morning,” Lisa Lockwood reports for Women’s Wear Daily.

“The 58-year-old executive, who revealed this week that she was stepping down as head of retail at Apple in April, has served on Lauren’s board of directors since last August,” Lockwood reports. “‘I plan to take the summer off,’ said Ahrendts, who declined to disclose what type of job she’d be interested in next.”

“She said she plans to enjoy some traveling before making any new commitments,” Lockwood reports. “On her agenda are a Rwanda mission and visiting two of her children in London.”

Read more in the full article here.