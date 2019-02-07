“High Flying Bird is a product of what Soderbergh believes to be a similar upheaval in the Hollywood system,” Lindbergh reports. “Shot entirely on an iPhone 8, High Flying Bird is Soderbergh’s second smartphone film, following last year’s psychological thriller Unsane, which he shot in two weeks on an iPhone Seven Plus.”
“‘If I had a traditional camera package … the film I think would not have been any better,’ Soderbergh said on The Bill Simmons Podcast last month. ‘It might have been worse. It certainly would have taken longer,'” Lindbergh reports. “High Flying Bird could hardly have taken less time; Soderbergh finished the first cut of the film less than three hours after wrapping principal photography. He’s always worked quickly and economically, but embracing the iPhone seems to have accelerated his already rapid pace.”
Picture wrap on HIGH FLYING BIRD at 1:09pm. First cut complete at 3:41pm. pic.twitter.com/GXIEZICHYg
— Bitchuation (@Bitchuation) March 15, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone, revolutionary.
Happiness is shooting on an Apple iPhone!
Bonjour Paris! 🇫🇷 Honored to meet legendary director Claude Lelouch and hear about his upcoming film, which will be #shotoniphone. In 50 years of filmmaking, he says he’s “never been happier“ than when shooting with iPhone! pic.twitter.com/t5q8J8jOW6
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 22, 2018
