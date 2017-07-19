“Juno Temple is set to co-star with ‘The Crown’s’ Claire Foy in Steven Soderbergh’s next movie, sources tell Variety,” Justin Kroll reports for Variety. “The official title of the pic, which Soderbergh will direct, is currently unknown, but sources says it has a working title of ‘Unsane.'”

“Plot details are being kept under wraps, but insiders say Soderbergh shot the entire film on an iPhone, similar to the indie hit ‘Tangerine,'” Kroll reports. “News of the project and Foy’s involvement were first reported by The Tracking Board.”

“Soderbergh is just beginning to promote his new movie Logan Lucky, and he recently did an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit,” Jeff Sneider reports for The Tracking Board. “Asked whether he had any advice or suggestions for how someone could find financing for an independent film, Soderbergh answered ‘get a script and an iPhone and start shooting. Seriously.'”

“Ever since Bubble,” Sneider reports, “Soderbergh has been more open to experimentation in both the production and distribution realms, so the idea that he has used his iPhone to shoot a secret movie with an up-and-coming actress isn’t as big a surprise as it might seem on the surface.”

