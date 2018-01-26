“A few weeks before premiering his new thriller ‘Unsane’ at the Berlin International Film Festival, he surfaced at Sundance, the festival that put him on the map 16 years ago with ‘sex, lies and videotape,’ keeping a lower profile,” Kohn reports. “Following last year’s ‘Logan Lucky,’ his latest self-financed feature is the latest example of his desire to move beyond the studio arena for good. ‘I can’t imagine a scenario in which I’d get back and do that,’ he said in an interview on Main Street.”
“Soderbergh shot the whole movie [‘Unsane]]on an iPhone. While Baker has said he used a phone instead of traditional cameras due to budgetary constraints, Soderbergh said he was so impressed with the quality of iPhone cinematography that he would likely continue to use phones to shoot his movies going forward.” Kohn reports. “The filmmaker… found that the iPhone offered unparalleled quality. ‘People forget, this is a 4k capture,’ said Soderbergh, who was long a passionate advocate for the high-end RED cameras. ‘I’ve seen it 40 feet tall. It looks like velvet. This is a gamechanger to me.’ Asked if he would commit exclusively to shooting on iPhones going forward, he replied, ‘I’d have to have a pretty good reason not to be thinking about that first… There’s a philosophical obstacle a lot of people have about the size of the capture device. I don’t have that problem. I look at this as potentially one of the most liberating experiences that I’ve ever had as a filmmaker, and that I continue having. The gets that I felt moment to moment were so significant that this is, to me, a new chapter.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Revolutionary.
