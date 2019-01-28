In “A new way to go behind the scenes,” Apple spotlights iPad Pro’s versatility and intuitiveness with new film created entirely on iPad Pro.

Go behind the scenes for an inside look at a new series of iPad Pro films.

See how they were filmed, edited, animated, designed, and composed completely with iPad Pro.

Learn new ways to do things with iPad Pro here.

MacDailyNews Take: No mouse required. (FYI: If you want a trackpad for your iPad, you already have one. Hold your finger down anywhere on the iOS keyboard to access the trackpad feature for precise cursor control. To select text, simply place your cursor in your desired position, then use a second finger to tap the screen and the text selection tool will appear for use.)

