Apple has debuted five new ads spotlighting iPad Pro productivity covering the subjects of creating podcasts, presentations, going paperless, designing interior spaces, and taking notes.

• A new way to host your own podcast: With iPad Pro you have everything you need to start your own podcast. Open the Anchor App, plug in a USB-C mic, start recording, and share it with the world.

• A new way to create a presentation: iPad Pro gives you a new way to create dynamic presentations with Keynote, take notes on the fly, and share wirelessly.

• A new way to go paperless: iPad Pro gives you a new way to go paperless. Scan your receipts, mark up your docs and store everything in the cloud.

• A new way to design your space: iPad Pro gives you a new way to create your perfect space. Sketch your vision with Apple Pencil and use Augmented Reality to shop for furniture without ever leaving the house.

• A new way to take notes: iPad Pro lets you take unforgettable notes in a new way. With the Notability App, you can write them, type them, draw them, and even record them.

Learn new way sto do things with Apple’s rather amazing iPad Pro here.

MacDailyNews Take: Five cheers for iPad productivity! We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know. Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future. The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017 If you want a trackpad for your iPad, you already have one: Hold your finger down anywhere on the iOS keyboard to access the trackpad feature for precise cursor control. To select text, simply place your cursor in your desired position, then use a second finger to tap the screen and the text selection tool will appear for use.