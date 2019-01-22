“Apple is purportedly looking to drop LCD screens from its iPhone lineup, starting with the 2020 iPhone,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “This year’s iPhone XR successor would be the last flagship LCD model, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.”

“The move to OLED will enable “more flexible handset design”, hinting at an ambitious 2020 iPhone roadmap,” Mayo reports. “We already see this somewhat today with the iPhone XR featuring larger bezels than its OLED counterparts.”

“Down the road, Apple has been exploring how to go beyond the rectangular glass slab,” Mayo reports. “It is likely that the 2020 iPhone design is a radical departure from what we know today. The 2019 iPhone chassis is expected to be more of an iterative change.”

MacDailyNews Take: Something wicked this way comes!