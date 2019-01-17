“Apple has lost an appeal to have a patent judgment set aside relating to FaceTime technology and has been ordered to pay VirnetX $440 million,” Charlie Osborne reports for ZDNet.

“The verdict was originally awarded in 2016, in which Apple was required to pay the intellectual property firm $302.4 million in damages for using two patents in the FaceTime mobile calling service without a valid licensing agreement,” Osborne reports. “Together with interest, damages, and costs, the original payout has increased to $440 million.”

“The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied the iPad and iPhone maker’s bid to turn aside the ruling,” Osborne reports. “However, Apple said in a statement that the company plans to, once again, appeal the judge’s verdict.”

