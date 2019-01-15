“The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Apple’s appeal of a 2016 jury verdict originally valued at $302 million that grew to $440 million with interest, enhanced damages, and other costs,” Wolfe reports. “The same patent claims have been ruled invalid by an administrative court, but VirnetX is in the process of appealing those determinations.”
Wolfe reports, “Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based VirnetX, which was founded by employees at government contractor Science Applications International Corporation, holds patents related to secure networks, known as virtual private networks, and secure communications links.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The never-ending legal rollercoaster takes another turn!
