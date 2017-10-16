MacDailyNews Take: Rocket docket.
“According to Virnetx, total final judgement amount will now be $439.7 million, about $140 million higher than previously disclosed,” Lunden reports. “Apple has been in touch with us, and a spokesperson confirmed that it plans to appeal this final judgement. (The motions can still be appealed even if the original case was already appealed and lost.)”
“Similarly, there is another dispute that may sway how this case ultimately goes. Currently all four VirnetX patents in the suit have been invalidated by the Patent and Trademark Office, or its Patent Trial and Appeal Board, or both,” Lunden reports. “his, confusingly, doesn’t actually halt the pace of VirnetX’s patent case: the invalidation is not legally binding until all appeals have been exhausted (and separately that case appears to still be ongoing).”
MacDailyNews Take: Onward to the appeal in a real court of law!
