MacDailyNews Take: Rocket docket.

“Apple lost a retrial a year ago in an ongoing patent dispute with VirnetX over secure communications protocols in FaceTime and other applications, and today the latter company announced the total amount Apple finally will be required to pay up, after the court that heard the case — United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas — denied all of Apple’s motions filed in the wake of that decision, and affirmed VirnetX’s motions,” Ingrid Lunden reports for TechCrunch.

“According to Virnetx, total final judgement amount will now be $439.7 million, about $140 million higher than previously disclosed,” Lunden reports. “Apple has been in touch with us, and a spokesperson confirmed that it plans to appeal this final judgement. (The motions can still be appealed even if the original case was already appealed and lost.)”

“Similarly, there is another dispute that may sway how this case ultimately goes. Currently all four VirnetX patents in the suit have been invalidated by the Patent and Trademark Office, or its Patent Trial and Appeal Board, or both,” Lunden reports. “his, confusingly, doesn’t actually halt the pace of VirnetX’s patent case: the invalidation is not legally binding until all appeals have been exhausted (and separately that case appears to still be ongoing).”

