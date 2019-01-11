“Warren Buffett’s big bet on Apple may not be paying off,” Yahoo Finance claims. “Berkshire Hathaway’s investment in the tech giant has lost $19B in the last 3 months alone.”

Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Julia La Roche discuss.

As of Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13F filing, the company held 252.47 million shares of Apple.

Warren Buffett is that famous investor who says, “Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful” So, maybe it’s a buying opportunity.

MacDailyNews Take: Berkshire only “lost” $19 billion if they (stupidly) sold the stock at a loss, which we highly doubt since they’ve forgotten more about investing than Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous knows or, from the looks of it, will ever know. If Buffett follows his own advice, he’s been accumulating throughout this irrational AAPL trading period. As Cramer says of AAPL: “Own it, don’t trade it.”