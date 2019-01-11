“Analysts reckon that the number of smartphones sold in 2018 will be slightly lower than in 2017, the industry’s first ever annual decline,” The Economist writes. “That smartphone sales have peaked, and seem to be levelling off at around 1.4bn units a year, is good news for humanity.”

“Yes, they can be used for wasting time and spreading disinformation. But the good far outweighs the bad. They might be the most effective tool of development in existence,” The Economist writes. “The slowdown does not reflect disenchantment; quite the contrary. It is the result of market saturation.”

“That hits Apple the hardest because, despite a relatively small market share (13% of smartphone users), it captures almost all of the industry’s profits. But Apple’s pain is humanity’s gain,” The Economist writes. “The fact that the benefits of these magical devices are now so widely distributed is something to be celebrated… for the rest of humanity it is a welcome sign that a transformative technology has become almost universal.”

MacDailyNews Take: A computer in every pocket; one better than the others. Computers are like a bicycle for the mind. ― Steve Jobs

