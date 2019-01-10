“Those days have been gone for a while,” jhrogersii writes. “CES is more about connected gadgets than big ticket items today. Despite the fact that HomeKit has been around for a while, Apple has never gotten past the fringes of that market, so the shadow they used to case over CES has receded the last few years. When you factor in the company’s recent guidance correction and stock price troubles, it seems like any talk of Apple at the show would be negative. But that’s not what happened.”
“Instead, Apple somehow managed to turn the tables and get the positive side of the spotlight at CES,” jhrogersii writes. “That didn’t seem possible a week ago, but here we are.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A good start at CES will hopefully be just the beginning as we have so much, including Apple’s original content streaming service, Texture magazine service, and even – shocker – something called an “all-new Mac Pro,” plus much more to come throughout the year!
