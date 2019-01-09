“There are a number of choice vectors you’ll need to balance,” Gewirtz writes. “The first is cost. New Macs range from $799 up to over $13,000. There are also used Macs, and while I won’t discuss them here, most of the configuration factors I’ll be discussing apply to them as well.”
“My Macs have lasted quite a long time. I gave away a ten year old iMac that was still running when I moved,” Gewirtz writes. “Up until last month, my main machine was a still very functional four year old iMac. Our fleet of older Mac minis are six and seven years old. They’ll probably only go out of service when Apple stops issuing OS updates for them, and then relied upon applications also stop doing updates. You should expect that the Mac you’re buying today will be in active use for at least three years, and possibly five and six years.”
MacDailyNews Take: With Macintosh, you might pay a bit more upfront, but you’ll end up spending less, often far less, over the life of the machine.
Don’t believe us? Ask IBM.
