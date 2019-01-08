“Touted as an upgraded version of SMS, RCS is being spearheaded by the carriers, Microsoft, and Google,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Now, it appears that Apple also might be involved in RCS, at least in some capacity.”

“On Reddit, a slide from an October GSMA event has surfaced. The GSMA is a trade body representing mobile network operators. While the event took place on October 24th, the contents of the slide haven’t been widely reported on thus far,” Miller reports. “According to the purported slide from the conference, Apple has ‘engaged in discussions with the GSMA and Operators about including RCS in iOS.'”

“RCS has support for things such as read receipts and typing indicators, high-quality image, group messaging, and more,” Miller reports. “Obviously, these are all features of iMessage as it stands today. Apple integrating RCS would essentially mean that those iMessage-like features would come to the infamous “green bubble” conversations on iOS too.”

