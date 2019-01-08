“On Reddit, a slide from an October GSMA event has surfaced. The GSMA is a trade body representing mobile network operators. While the event took place on October 24th, the contents of the slide haven’t been widely reported on thus far,” Miller reports. “According to the purported slide from the conference, Apple has ‘engaged in discussions with the GSMA and Operators about including RCS in iOS.'”
“RCS has support for things such as read receipts and typing indicators, high-quality image, group messaging, and more,” Miller reports. “Obviously, these are all features of iMessage as it stands today. Apple integrating RCS would essentially mean that those iMessage-like features would come to the infamous “green bubble” conversations on iOS too.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Why would Apple want to significantly improve the messaging experience for those who settle for pretend iPhones? If Apple were concerned about that, they’ve have released Messages for Android already or maybe, just maybe, they’re about to finally do so?
SEE ALSO:
Google’s ‘Chat’ is not end-to-end encrypted like Apple’s iMessage – April 23, 2018
Why Apple should release Messages for Android – April 30, 2018
Google’s ‘Chat’ is not end-to-end encrypted like Apple’s iMessage – April 23, 2018
Messages and five other apps Apple really needs to make for Android – March 15, 2017
Why I remain unconvinced when Apple denies plans to introduce iMessage to Android – June 17, 2016
Why Apple’s holding back Messages for Android: Hardware sales – June 15, 2016
Apple’s new iMessage is great, but why the hell isn’t it on Android, yet? – June 14, 2016
Apple’s iMessage and Siri will allow iOS 10 users to send money via Square Cash – June 13, 2016
Apple to deliver iMessage to Android at WWDC – June 9, 2016