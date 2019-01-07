Last week, Apple “had to do something they almost never do. They had to revise their earnings guidance. Downward,” M.G. Siegler writes for 500ish Words. “The stock was halted. Yikes… The company is now the 4th most valuable corporation in the world. That sounds like a great thing until you remember that until recently, it was the most valuable company in the world — and for much of the past several years, this was the case by far.”

“Tim Cook’s letter to shareholders on the matter is fascinating. On one hand, he makes a very simple case: chalk it up to China,” Siegler writes. “On the other hand, all of that could have been explained in one or two paragraphs. Cook’s letter is nearly 1,500 words long.”

In one part of his missive, “Cook is basically making a case for the end of buying phones at full price each year and instead, a world in which you pay Apple in perpetuity to constantly get the new iPhone. This is — wait for it — a service! The name is even right there for the taking: iPaaS — iPhone as a Service,” Siegler writes. “And it’s a service Apple already has, in the form of the iPhone Upgrade Program! Unfortunately, it’s not a great service right now — I’m a member — as it’s largely outsourced to a third-party, Citizens Bank. Cook is suggesting that Apple is going to put a lot more emphasis here. Which makes a lot of sense, both to help continue to obfuscate the true price of the iPhone, but also to keep that all-important base of users locked in. It’s also Apple’s most interesting inroad to an ‘Apple Prime’ offering. That is, an all-encompassing suite of services you pay Apple for — just like Amazon Prime, with all that offers from an Amazon-perspective.”

