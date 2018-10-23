Apple Inc is planning to launch its upcoming TV subscription service in more than 100 countries, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the situation.

“The Information is out with a new report today in which it says the Apple streaming service will be available in more than 100 countries, but not necessarily all at once,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Citing people familiar with Apple’s plans, the report explains that the service will initially launch in the United States, but swiftly expand as time progresses.”

“The Information also corroborates a report from CNBC earlier this month, which said that Apple’s original programs will be available for free to Apple device owners,” Miller reports. “Apple is in the midst of negotiations with programmers about what it will pay to carry their programs and movies through the TV app, the report adds. Additionally, while the Apple streaming service is expected to be available globally, the subscriptions offered via the TV app will likely vary on a country-by-country basis.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Will Apple tease it during their October 30 to special event? They should. SEE ALSO:

Apple plans to give away original content for free to device owners as part of new digital TV strategy – October 10, 2018