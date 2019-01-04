“Huawei, which overtook Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor by volume in January-September, declined to comment on internal issues when contacted by Reuters,” Reuters reports. “Huawei in the memo said the blunder showed procedural incompliance and management oversight. It said it had demoted two employees responsible by one rank and reduced their monthly salaries by 5,000 yuan ($728.27).”
MacDailyNews Take: Now, they’ll have to settle for cheap, fake iPhones from the likes of their IP-trampling employers.
“It is not the first time use of the Apple product has given cause for embarrassment,” Reuters reports. “Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of nationalistic tabloid Global Times, was mocked online last year after he used his iPhone when expressing support for Huawei and domestic peer ZTE.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “In a tweet sent from a real Apple iPhone.” As opposed the the fake iPhones that Huawei peddles to the ignorant and/or cheap and forces their employees to use… or so they think.
As always: If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone, you green-bubbled heathens.
