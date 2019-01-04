“China’s Huawei Technologies has punished two employees for New Year greetings sent on the smartphone maker’s official Twitter account using an iPhone, an internal memo showed,” Reuters reports. “Huawei, whose P-series handsets compete with Apple’s iPhone, on New Year’s Day wished followers a ‘Happy #2019’ in a tweet marked sent ‘via Twitter for iPhone.’ The tweet was quickly removed but screenshots of the blunder spread across social media.”

“Huawei, which overtook Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor by volume in January-September, declined to comment on internal issues when contacted by Reuters,” Reuters reports. “Huawei in the memo said the blunder showed procedural incompliance and management oversight. It said it had demoted two employees responsible by one rank and reduced their monthly salaries by 5,000 yuan ($728.27).”

MacDailyNews Take: Now, they’ll have to settle for cheap, fake iPhones from the likes of their IP-trampling employers.



“It is not the first time use of the Apple product has given cause for embarrassment,” Reuters reports. “Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of nationalistic tabloid Global Times, was mocked online last year after he used his iPhone when expressing support for Huawei and domestic peer ZTE.”

