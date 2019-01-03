“In an ugly New Year’s surprise Wednesday afternoon, Apple announced unexpectedly that it was cutting its first-quarter revenue guidance from $91.5 billion to $84 billion,” Alexis C. Madrigal writes for The Atlantic. “The move is highly unusual. Apple reportedly last revised a projection like this in 2002.”

Here are five ways to look at the announcement:

1. “Chimerica” in action: For many years, China has been important to American companies as a site of production, but over the past 15 years, Chinese consumption of American products has become a major part of global corporations’ business models. So a Chinese economic slowdown is bad for American business.

2. Apple is an iPhone company: While Apple makes laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and speakers, the sheer size of the smartphone market has meant that Apple has become, roughly, an iPhone company.

3. Smartphones are (almost) commodities: If you already sell an ungodly amount of phones, it’s hard to keep selling an even more ungodly amount of phones.

4. For most tech companies, corporate growth and profitability are dependent on overseas markets: The American economy isn’t the only place where American companies make money.

5. As a sign for the global economy, this is … not good: Analysts expect that the [Chinese] economy will slow down and go through a structural transformation away from manufacturing. But everyone basically hopes that doesn’t happen too quickly, resulting in a “hard landing.”

Much more in the full article here.

