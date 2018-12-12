“Apple Inc.’s suppliers will consider shifting iPhone production away from China should tariffs on U.S. imports skyrocket, but the U.S. company plans to sit tight for now, people familiar with the company’s thinking said,” Debby Wu reports for Bloomberg.

“The tech giant’s suppliers intend to stick with the existing model even if the U.S. levies a 10 percent import tariff on smartphones, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about a private matter,” Wu reports. “But it will have to reassess the situation should U.S. President Donald Trump decide on a more punitive 25 percent, the people said.”

“Apple has long used the world’s No. 2 economy as its production base for everything from its signature device to iPads and Macs. The company’s supply chain now spans hundreds of companies, culminating in assemblers such as Hon Hai and Pegatron Corp.,” Wu reports. “An Apple partner has already suggested alternative locations for non-iPhone production, but the U.S. company has indicated there’s little need to make such a move for now, another person said. That may change if tariffs escalate, an outcome now in the balance as Washington and Beijing begin thorny negotiations on a trade deal that could scale back a series of tariffs implemented this year.”

“A 10-percent tariff could result in an earnings-per-share decline of just $1 for Apple, should all its hardware sold in the U.S. be subject to the levy and the company absorbs the cost, RBC analyst Amit Daryanani wrote in a Nov. 28 research note. That compares with the average 2019 Apple-EPS estimate of $13.32, according to data compiled by Bloomberg,” Wu reports. “However, a more severe scenario of a 25 percent tariff — absorbed by Apple — could result in an EPS decline of about $2.50, he added.”

