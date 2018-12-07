“I’ve been developing award-winning educational apps for young children since autumn 2008 – not long after the App Store opened,” John Friend writes for App Store Veteran. “My iOS apps use a mix of Swift, Objective-C and cocoapods.”

“The MacBook Pro I use for development recently hit three-years-old, and I decided it was time, once more, to see what’s the best Mac for development,” Friend writes. “I spent less than three years ago, on a machine that’s twice as fast.”

“The 2018 Mac Mini uses desktop processors, and when you configure it with the fastest processor Apple offer, what’s surprising is how well it benchmarks against more expensive Macs,” Friend writes. “According to geekbench.com, it’s almost the fastest Mac for single core processing and not far behind the iMac Pro and Mac Pro for multi-core. Note that its GPU score is poor, but that’s not an issue for developing iOS apps.”