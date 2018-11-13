“I thought I’d dive straight in with a 4K Project,” Wiggins writes. “Not what I expected. I guess I was in the state of mind thinking that the Mac mini wasn’t a serious machine for anything other than web browsing, Plex serving or basic Photoshop.”
“It’s a lot more than than. It is a component in building a modular system, which is a new thought considering that Apple has been criticised over the past few years for lack of upgradability in the Mac Pro and iMac Pro,” Wiggins writes. “Spec up a 6-core Mac mini with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and the soon to ship Blackmagic RX Vega 56 eGPU and you have a machine that’s not too far from the base model iMac Pro, wait for it… with over £1,200 left spare. Granted, you’ll have to supply your own monitor, keyboard and mouse, but if upgradability is important to you, this could be a very clever way of getting the power with the flexibility.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new Mac mini is surprisingly powerful and really is “pro-focused.”
