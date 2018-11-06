“It’s been ages since the Mac mini received an update, so we can see how fans of Apple’s smallest Mac would be happy for any improvements,” Roman Loyola writes for Macworld. “If you were anticipating a major overhaul, your disappointment is understandable. But get over it, because the new Mac mini is a worthy Mac for $799. In fact, in our benchmarks, its performance is fast enough to give the iMac some competition. If you’re buying a new Mac, you should definitely consider the Mac mini, because you could end up saving some money — and still get a soild, fast Mac.”

“And if you own an older Mac mini and love the form factor, you’ll want to upgrade,” Loyola writes. “The performance — especially with multi-core professional software — is worth the money.”

“Whether you should upgrade from the previous Mac mini is a no-brainer: Do it,” Loyola writes. “If you use apps that can take advantage of multiple cores, you’ll see a huge improvement that’s well worth the cost. Even if you don’t use multi-core apps and use only consumer-level software, you’ll see a marked improvement in speed. You may have to buy a USB hub and a video adapter, but it’s worth it.”