“After a four year gap, the updated Mac mini is here, and it is a powerful and versatile machine,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “AppleInsider got to spend some time with it and while it looks similar, it shows vast improvements over even the vaunted 2012 model.”

“Mac mini’s vocal userbase was clearly heard as Apple took a lot of their considerations to heart,” O’Hara writes. “Memory consists of two user-upgradable SO-DIMM slots and the flat body design makes it a great choice for server farms.”

“On the back we found several Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI, USB-A, audio out, and a Gigabit Ethernet port that can be upgraded at purchase to a 10-gig port,” O’Hara writes. “What we found most impressive was a stack of five Mac Minis, connected over Ethernet, running tasks assigned by Final Cut, Logic, and Xcode while the primary machine carried on with its normal tasks.”

MacDailyNews Take: The new Mac mini is, in a word: Flexible!

