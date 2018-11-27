“Now that Apple has finally updated MacBook Air, a lot of people are trying to figure out if they should buy the new model over the comparably priced 2017 non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro,” Max Yuryev writes for AppleInsider.

“The new MacBook Air finally gets a Retina display, which is great, but compared to the MacBook Pro’s display it’s a lot dimmer,” Yuryev writes. “The Pro’s screen supports P3 Wide-color gamut, which the Air does not, making it much more color accurate as well.”

“In terms of portability, the Air weighs a quarter of a pound lighter than the Pro, and stacking them on top of each other, they’re basically the same size,” Yuryev writes. “The trackpad on the MacBook Pro is significantly larger, even though the notebooks are practically the same size.”

