“The new MacBook Air finally gets a Retina display, which is great, but compared to the MacBook Pro’s display it’s a lot dimmer,” Yuryev writes. “The Pro’s screen supports P3 Wide-color gamut, which the Air does not, making it much more color accurate as well.”
“In terms of portability, the Air weighs a quarter of a pound lighter than the Pro, and stacking them on top of each other, they’re basically the same size,” Yuryev writes. “The trackpad on the MacBook Pro is significantly larger, even though the notebooks are practically the same size.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As our priorities for our road machines are size and weight vs. performance, we’d gravitate to the Air. If you’re using this as your primary or only Mac and need more perfomance, the Pro is likely your better choice.
SEE ALSO:
ZDNet reviews Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air: ‘A good balancing act’ – November 12, 2018
John Gruber reviews Apple’s new MacBook Air: ‘It’s pretty damn sweet’ – November 6, 2018
TechCrunch reviews Apple’s new MacBook Air: The clear pick over the 12-inch MacBook – November 6, 2018
Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has a processor like no other laptop – October 31, 2018
Apple reveals all-new MacBook Air with a gorgeous 13-inch Retina display – October 30, 2018