Apple’s “slimline MacBook Air has continued to sell well in recent years despite the fact that — aside from the occasional modest speed-bump — its basic design has remained unchanged since its debut in 2008,” Cliff Joseph writes for ZDNet. “But a decade of neglect has seen this former flagship laptop relegated to Apple’s ‘entry-level’ offering for students and home users.”

“The design of the original MacBook Air was both innovative and highly influential, prompting gasps from the audience when the late Steve Jobs slipped the 17mm thick laptop out of a manila envelope for the very first time… So Apple has made a conscious decision with this 2018 update to retain key elements of that design, including the distinctive — and often copied — ‘teardrop’ profile that gently tapers from back to front.,” Joseph writes. “And, like all modern Apple products, the MacBook Air now boasts a Retina Display. The size of the display remains the same, at 13.3 inches diagonally, but the modest 1,440 by 900 resolution (127.7dpi) of its predecessor has been increased to 2,560 by 1,600 (227dpi).”

“It may be long overdue, but the 2018 edition of the MacBook Air pulls off a good balancing act. Rather than a ground-up revamp, this new model concentrates on refining the elegant, lightweight design that made the MacBook Air so popular in the first place, while also bringing it up to date with features such as the Retina Display and T2 security chip,” Joseph writes. “And while the MacBook Air certainly isn’t cheap it’s not far out of step with the pricing of rival Windows ultraportables.”

