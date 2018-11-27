“Seemingly confirming reports from October that there would be an expansion into Belgium, BNP Paribas Fortis is reportedly preparing to demonstrate the service to the media on Wednesday,” Owen reports. “Sources of De Tijd advise the bank’s customers will be the first to gain access to the payment platform, and it is likely consumers will be able to start using it at the same time as the demonstrations. ”
Owen reports, “It is believed Apple Pay will be limited to Visa and Mastercard customers of BNP Paribas Fortis, as well as subsidiaries Hello Bank and Fintro, at launch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Belgium! Hopefully other banks (and countries) will follow along quickly!
