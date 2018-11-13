“Freelance videographer Dave Cooper has launched a class action lawsuit against Adobe — the company behind Photoshop and Premiere Pro. According to Cooper, a bug Adobe’s video editing software Premiere Pro CC 2017 version 11.1.0 deleted videos and photos that Premiere Pro should never have had access to in the first place,” Matthew Gault reports for Motherboard.

“At issue is a feature in Premiere Pro called clean cache. Editing video takes up a lot of hard drive space as video editing software creates various redundancies and backups during the editing process. Programs such as Premiere Pro store those redundancies in a cache and, once a project is finished, users can clear that cache to free up disk space,” Gault reports. “According to the lawsuit, Cooper cleared his cache and lost much more than just the redundancies. ‘The ‘Clean Cache’ command permanently deleted substantial and numerous Files and Data that were not within the ‘Media Cache’ folder or any of its subdirectories, including but not limited to Files and Data that had never been associated with [Premiere Pro,]’ the lawsuit said.”

“‘The files that were deleted were both his original video clips as well as files that were a result of his editing,’ David Deal, one of the attorneys representing Cooper, told me over the phone. ‘As a freelance visual artist, all you are and all you have is your work. If you don’t have your work then you might as well not be a visual artist,'” Gault reports. “Cooper estimated that he lost around 100,000 digital video clips that cost him around $250,000 to capture and create. Since the incident, he’s lost opportunities to license clips and videos to new clients because he says Premiere Pro deleted the content.”

