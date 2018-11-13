“At issue is a feature in Premiere Pro called clean cache. Editing video takes up a lot of hard drive space as video editing software creates various redundancies and backups during the editing process. Programs such as Premiere Pro store those redundancies in a cache and, once a project is finished, users can clear that cache to free up disk space,” Gault reports. “According to the lawsuit, Cooper cleared his cache and lost much more than just the redundancies. ‘The ‘Clean Cache’ command permanently deleted substantial and numerous Files and Data that were not within the ‘Media Cache’ folder or any of its subdirectories, including but not limited to Files and Data that had never been associated with [Premiere Pro,]’ the lawsuit said.”
“‘The files that were deleted were both his original video clips as well as files that were a result of his editing,’ David Deal, one of the attorneys representing Cooper, told me over the phone. ‘As a freelance visual artist, all you are and all you have is your work. If you don’t have your work then you might as well not be a visual artist,'” Gault reports. “Cooper estimated that he lost around 100,000 digital video clips that cost him around $250,000 to capture and create. Since the incident, he’s lost opportunities to license clips and videos to new clients because he says Premiere Pro deleted the content.”
MacDailyNews Take: Cooper’s might be a lonely class action of one, since everyone else with videos and photos they value had backed them up regularly, on- and off-site and simply restored them when they encountered this bug.
What’s the point of storing 100,000 digital video clips and photos worth around $250,000 in a crappy Windows PC*, with no backup? To see how quickly they can be lost forever?
Backup or shaddup.
*If he had a Mac, not only would he likely be using a real NLE like Final Cut Pro X instead of Adobe’s buggy toy, he’d also very likely have had Time Machine enabled and his data would be safe.
