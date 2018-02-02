“Time Machine is a generally quick and convenient way to back up your data and has come a long way in terms of reliability since its inception in 2007,” Jay Vrijenhoek writes for Intego. “You simply connect an external drive to your Mac and you will be up and running with Time Machine in a matter of minutes.”

“If you prefer a more centralized approach, you can use one of Apple’s Time Capsules and your backups will run so long as you’re on the same network as your Time Capsule,” Vrijenhoek writes. “But what if a Time Capsule isn’t big enough? What if you don’t want to spend $300 or $400 on a backup solution you can’t expand over time?”

Vrijenhoek writes, “Well, if you have a spare Mac around, you can set up your own Time Machine server for just $19.99 plus the cost of whatever size hard drive you want to use.”

