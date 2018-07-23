“If you needed one more nudge, Apple has just made it slightly harder to recover lost data from the new MacBook Pro models,” Willian Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Don’t rely on Apple to rescue you if you haven’t backed up your Mac.”

“Yes, yes, you’ll back up later when you’re less busy. Fine, we’re not your parents. Only, we’re also not the people you’re working for, and we don’t want to be in the room when you tell your employer that you’ve lost everything,” Gallagher writes. “Instead, we’d quite like to be there when you say yes, it’s true that the Mac with your work has totally died but that’s fine because you’ve got a backup right here. When calamity hits —when, not if —we want you to be out of action and unable to work for no longer than it takes to make a coffee.”

“You can do this, you should do it right now if you aren’t already,” Gallagher writes. “What’s more, you can also do it very simply, quickly, and cheaply.”

