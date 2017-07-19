“The new backup solution makes ‘Time Machine’ type backups of iOS devices, allowing dozens of device backups to be stored on a hard drive without using large amounts of disk space, as a normal iTunes Backup would,” Hauk writes. “iMazing Mini performs backups of iOS devices when connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Backups can be scheduled as weekly, daily, or any other timeframe.”
“iMazing Mini is free and is available for download through the iMazing website,” Hauk writes. “The company says a Windows version will soon be available.”
MacDailyNews Take: iMazing Mini is compatible with macOS 10.8 or higher. More info and free download link here.