“Indie developer DigiDNA has released iMazing Mini, their free macOS utility that offers automatic wireless backup of iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices,” Chris Hauk writes for MacTrast.

“The new backup solution makes ‘Time Machine’ type backups of iOS devices, allowing dozens of device backups to be stored on a hard drive without using large amounts of disk space, as a normal iTunes Backup would,” Hauk writes. “iMazing Mini performs backups of iOS devices when connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Backups can be scheduled as weekly, daily, or any other timeframe.”

“iMazing Mini is free and is available for download through the iMazing website,” Hauk writes. “The company says a Windows version will soon be available.”

