“Many people still use cloning as a method of backing up a Mac,” MacMost writes.

“However, this method is not nearly as useful or robust as a standard Time Machine backup,” MacMost writes. “Files you may think are safely backed up to a clone can actually be completely missing.”

MacMost writes, “If you use a clone as a secondary backup, better solutions exist such as online backups, cloud storage, or simply a second Time Machine backup.”

Full article here.