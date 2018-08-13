“Every one of us has some type of data we can’t afford to lose. Pictures, spreadsheets, emails, financial data or the draft of that novel you’ve been writing—you name it,” Jay Vrijenhoek writes for Intego. “I’m referring to the data you think of when, for instance, I ask, ‘What would you hate to lose most if your Mac crashed and burned, right now?'”

“Of course, by now, if you’ve been an avid reader of The Mac Security Blog, you should know to have at least one backup of all your important data at all times (three is better), and luckily these days more people are indeed backing up their data,” Vrijenhoek writes. “Yet something most people rarely do, if ever, is verify that your backups are working properly.”

“Backing up your data is great, but it doesn’t mean a thing if your backup is corrupted or if the drive or disc that holds the backup is damaged,” Vrijenhoek writes. “Here are a few things you can do to make sure your backups are in top shape.”

