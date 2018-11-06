“It’s annoying when you need to accept that people who really should verify the claims they make may sometimes choose to go ahead and tell the public lies, but this is what I think has happened with this story, because, despite all the B.S., you can in fact boot Linux on the latest Macs,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“While it is true that you can’t boot Linux up while the T2 chip is running the Secure Boot process as support for a security certificate from Microsoft isn’t there, as Apple itself explained in 2016, but Apple has also made it possible to switch secure boot off,” Evans writes. “Once you’ve disabled Secure Boot you’ll be able to start Linux up whenever you like, which is handy if you’re a Mac user who does sometimes use Linux on their Mac – you can always activate Startup Security Utility when you’re done.”

MacDailyNews Take: Where there’s a will, there’s a way.