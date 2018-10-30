Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will be holding their “More in the Making” special event at 7am PDT / 10am EDT today, October 30th.

The event will take place at The Brooklyn Academy of Music, Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York.

It is widely expected that Apple today will unveil new Home button-free iPad Pro models, a new Mac notebook, a professionally-focused Mac mini, updated iMacs, and more!

Apple’s special event will be webcast live by Apple here, on Twitter, and via the Apple Events app on Apple TV.

MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s special event presentation on this page, so just open both the webcast and this page so you can watch and comment live!

• Order it today, available next week

• Starts at $1199

• MacBook Air video

• The greenest Mac ever

• Every new MacBook Air is made from 100% recycled aluminum

• Environmentally-friendly

• 2.75 pounds

• 15.6mm, 10% thinner than previous Air

• 17% less volume than its predecessor

• “All-day battery life” – 12 hours of wireless web browsing, up to 13-hours of iTunes movie playback

• Up to 16GB RAM

• Intel dual-core i5 CPU

• Next-gen IO: 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports; supports up to 5K display, connect to external GPUs

• Three-mic array

• MacBook Air 25% louder, @x more bass and wide stereo sound

• Force Touch trackpad

• Keyboard is backlit

• 3rd-gen butterfly mechanism with 4x the stability as the previous generation

• Apple’s T2 security chip included

• Touch ID sensor is right in the keyboard

• Touch ID comes to MacBook Air

• 48% more color

• 4X the resolution, over 4 million pixels

• 13.3-inch display

• The bezel is much smaller, 50% narrower

• Every part of the product has been redesigned and reengineered

• Cook introduces an all-new MacBook Air with a retina display

• With a Retina display!

• Cook: It’s time for a new MacBook Air

• MacBook Air redefined the modern notebook; “It’s become the most beloved notebook ever”

• MacBook Air was a revolution

• Review of macS Mojave’s new features

• Cook: “macOS is the soul of the Mac.”

• Mac continues to be related #1 in customer satisfaction by far

• Total active installed base of Mac users: 100 million

• Over 51% of Mac buyers worldwide are new to Mac

• Apple video of Mac-using creatives “Behind the Mac”

• Apple is here to talk about their most creative product. Of course, that all starts with the Mac!

• “We love New York!”

• Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage to much applause, “Wow!”

• Apple NYC-themed video with Apple products in everyday use

• AAPL: $214.38, +$2.14 (+1.01%) @ 9:57AM EDT

• 5 minutes to go!

• AAPL: $213.00, +$0.76 (+0.36%) @ 9:49AM EDT

• AAPL Pre-Market: $211.03, -$1.21 (-0.57%) @ 9:28AM EDT

• 9:27am EDT: Apple Store goes offline ahead of event

• AAPL Pre-Market: $211.00, -$1.24 (-0.58%) @ 9:02AM EDT