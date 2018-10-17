On Macs “up until recently, Ransomware was not an issue,” Yevgeniy Kapishon writes for Apple Gazette. “Well, it is now a very real threat to Mac users.”

“Although it is not as popular as it is within the Windows-based community… and there are not quite as many Ransomware variants that can infect Mac machines, they are out there,” Kapishon writes. “This means that if Mac Ransomware is already available, expect the threat to grow.”

“The two known variants are Patcher and KeRanger. Both of these Ransomware variants work in a similar way by encrypting the files on a computer and then later demanding a ransom be paid in order to have those files decrypted,” Kapishon writes. “KeRanger has infected about 7,000 users by tricking people into downloading an infected BitTorrent client… Patcher is the newest one and to date, it has affected hundreds of Mac users. This one takes advantage of people, well, people who don’t like to pay for software. A download of an Office Crack/Patcher seemed like a sure thing, but instead of activating your Office, it encrypts files and…wait for it… demands a ransom.”

