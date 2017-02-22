“A new file-encrypting ransomware program for macOS is being distributed through BitTorrent websites, and users who fall victim to it won’t be able to recover their files, even if they pay,” Lucian Constantin reports for IDG News Service.

“Crypto ransomware programs for macOS are rare. This is the second such threat found in the wild so far, and it’s a poorly designed one,” Constantin reports. “The program was named OSX/Filecoder.E by the malware researchers from antivirus vendor ESET who found it.”

“OSX/Filecoder.E masquerades as a cracking tool for commercial software like Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Microsoft Office for Mac and is being distributed as a BitTorrent download,” Constantin reports. “It is written in Apple’s Swift programming language by what appears to be an inexperienced developer, judging from the many mistakes made in its implementation.”

