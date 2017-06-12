“Security researchers have discovered a ransomware variant that targets Macs rather than Windows PCs,” John Leyden reports for The Register.

“Although technically inferior to most current ransomware targeting Windows, it still encrypts or prevents access to victim’s files, thereby causing real damage, according to researchers at Fortinet,” Leyden reports. “The malware is being offered through a ransomware-as-a-service delivery model so even the relatively clueless can try making money with the nasty. No coding experience is needed. Would-be crooks can contact the author and obtain malicious code through a portal on the dark net, Fortinet discovered.”

Leyden reports, “The role of the script kiddie is restricted to distributing the nasty using booby-trapped emails or direct installation.”

