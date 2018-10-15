“Demand for the iPhone XR will be higher than demand for the iPhone 8 last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated in a note to investors this morning,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Kuo is predicting better than expected replacement demand for iPhone XR along with improved supply starting in October, leading him to revise his predicted shipment estimates.”

“Apple is now expected to ship 36 to 38 million iPhone XR units in the [calendar] fourth quarter of 2018, up 10 percent from an original estimate of 33 to 35 million units,” Clover reports. “With the revised XR shipment expectations, Kuo believes Apple will ship a total of 75 to 80 million iPhone units during 4Q2018.”

“iPhone XR shipments are also expected to be up in the [calendar] first quarter of 2019, a historically slow quarter for Apple,” Clover reports. “Quarter over quarter decline is expected to be at 25 to 30 percent instead of 45 to 50 percent for iPhone 8.”

MacDailyNews Take: Pent-up demand and a late start for iPhone Xr may lead to Apple’s best calendar Q1 (fiscal Q2) ever!