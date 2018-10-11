“Kanye West wants President Donald Trump to fly in a plane designed by Apple,” Paige Leskin reports for Business Insider.

“In a meeting Thursday with Donald Trump, West proposed the iPlane 1, a hydrogen-powered plane that would replace the existing Air Force One,” Leskin reports. “West showed Trump the design on his iPhone X — which appeared to have a lock code of “000000”— and suggested that Apple be the one to build the plane.”

Leskin reports, “‘If he don’t look good, we don’t look good. This is our president,’ West told reporters Thursday in the Oval Office. ‘He has to be the freshest, the flyest.'”

Kanye West thinks Trump should ditch AirForceOne for this plane to be manufactured by Apple #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/7dBcOVhHlr — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 11, 2018

Better pic of "iPlane 1" pic.twitter.com/mihq37FASj — James Titcomb (@jamestitcomb) October 11, 2018

Kanye's hydrogen iPlane photo is a 2012 concept from an industrial designer pic.twitter.com/oVUMgliGqg — James Titcomb (@jamestitcomb) October 11, 2018

Also of interest, Kanye West called himself a ‘motherf—er’ in the Oval Office .

Here is a video of @realDonaldTrump giving Kanye West a hug. pic.twitter.com/hgnPMqBG3S — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 11, 2018

West’s full Oval Office meeting:

