“In a series of seemingly unprompted Tweets, Kanye West calls Steve Jobs a hero and claims his for-profit firm is actually a non-profit arm of Apple,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider.

“Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has spontaneously tweeted a series of comments declaring that his clothing company YZY is effectively owned by Apple,” Gallagher writes. “But, it is not.”

“‘YZY Is a for purpose (non profit) arm (branch) of Apple,’ he tweeted on September 30. ‘We unofficially work for Steve Johnny Tim and Lorraine. Everything we do at YZY is to be an arm (branch) of what our hero Steve has created. With love,'” Gallagher writes. “Spelling mistakes aside, he’s referring to Steve Jobs, Jony Ive and Tim Cook. We can only guess that by ‘Lorraine’ he means Laurene Powell Jobs, the businesswoman and widow of Steve Jobs.”

YZY Is a for purpose (non profit) arm (branch) of Apple. We unofficially work for Steve Johnny Tim and Lorraine. Everything we do at YZY is to be an arm (branch) of what our hero Steve has created. With love. — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

We also work for Eddie Q😊 and all 123 thousand 🍎 crew members — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

I will never be Steve. I will always be YE. We are here in service to Steve’s vision. Let’s make the planet 🍎 level — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: “Yo, Lorraine, I’m really happy for you. I’ma let you finish, but…”

