“Today we’ll be going into the detail of all aspects of the phone, included a much awaited deep dive of the new A12 SoC. Given Apple’s ever-growing focus on the camera capabilities of their phones, I have also prepared an extensive camera comparison for this review – comparing shots across different modes on 14 devices,” Frumusanu writes. “Hang in tight, this is a long one.”
“The XS Max sports Apple’s biggest screen, and in a sense I do like the design more because it does have a bigger screen-to-body ratio,” Frumusanu writes. “The screens of the XS and XS Max are the best displays among any devices on the market… the Apple phones just outgun competing phones in terms of colour accuracy and picture quality. The 10-bit panel allows seamless colour management between sRGB and Display P3 modes depending on content, and Apple’s still the only vendor able to do this without having significant drawbacks.”
Frumusanu writes, “…The new iPhone XS and XS Max are, as always, extremely polished devices, and the best phones that Apple has released to date.”
Tons more, as usual, in the full review – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another strong review for Apple’s iPhone Xs and flagship iPhone Xs Max!
SEE ALSO:
Engadget reviews Apple’s iPhone Xs and Xs Max: These are fantastic smartphones – September 21, 2018
Austin Mann reviews iPhone Xs camera: ‘I’ve never worked with a camera that can balance light like this – not even close’ – September 20, 2018
Apple’s iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max earn rave reviews – September 19, 2018
CNBC reviews Apple’s iPhone Xs and Xs Max: ‘The best phones you can buy’ – September 18, 2018
iPhone Xs/Max LTE speeds up to 266 percent faster than iPhone X – September 18, 2018
John Gruber reviews iPhone Xs/Max: Upgrade for the photo and video quality, even from iPhone X – September 18, 2018
Tom’s Guide reviews Apple’s iPhone Xs Max: You won’t want to put down; it’s like a pocketable mini movie theater
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
NYT reviews Apple’s iPhone Xs and Xs Max: Bigger is now definitely better – September 18, 2018