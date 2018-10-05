“2018 has been an odd year for the smartphone market as more than ever before we saw the competition try to react and also mimic the iPhone X – the design language especially has been something that we saw replicated across a lot of various designs,” Andrei Frumusanu writes for AnandTech. “Instead of iterating on the design, Apple has stayed true to its “S” generation release tradition and doubled down on what we saw last year with the iPhone X, all the while expanding the design across new form-factor phones as well. Today we review the first two of this year’s three new models: the iPhone XS, and its bigger brother the iPhone XS Max.”

“Today we’ll be going into the detail of all aspects of the phone, included a much awaited deep dive of the new A12 SoC. Given Apple’s ever-growing focus on the camera capabilities of their phones, I have also prepared an extensive camera comparison for this review – comparing shots across different modes on 14 devices,” Frumusanu writes. “Hang in tight, this is a long one.”



“The XS Max sports Apple’s biggest screen, and in a sense I do like the design more because it does have a bigger screen-to-body ratio,” Frumusanu writes. “The screens of the XS and XS Max are the best displays among any devices on the market… the Apple phones just outgun competing phones in terms of colour accuracy and picture quality. The 10-bit panel allows seamless colour management between sRGB and Display P3 modes depending on content, and Apple’s still the only vendor able to do this without having significant drawbacks.”

Frumusanu writes, “…The new iPhone XS and XS Max are, as always, extremely polished devices, and the best phones that Apple has released to date.”

Tons more, as usual, in the full review – recommended – here.