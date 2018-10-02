“The Zurich-based bank’s clients will be able to use the Apple Inc. service to obtain information on their account balances and portfolios, or on the status of their transactions, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday,” Bloomberg reports. “‘Approximately 95 percent of our clients booked in Asia who access our digital private banking platform are users of iPhones or iPads, so they can now communicate with us anytime anywhere through their preferred chat channel,’ Francois Monnet, head of private banking for North Asia, said in the statement.”
“Credit Suisse bankers will access the client messages over the firm’s in-house chat platform ‘with the conversations taking place in a secure and compliant environment,’ the release said,” Bloomberg reports. “In the next phase of the program, Credit Suisse will add more booking centers and new functions such as allowing clients to place trade orders, submit forms and update their personal details.”
MacDailyNews Take: Smart business choose Apple’s secure, private solutions.
For more information, watch Apple’s “Getting Ready for Business Chat” (WWDC 2018) here.
