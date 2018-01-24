“New features coming this spring with Apple’s big iPhone operating system update, iOS 11.3, include Business Chat,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC.

“It’s a big deal. Imagine a day where you can quickly schedule a doctor’s appointment, buy new shoes or book a plane ticket, all from iMessage,” Haselton reports. “Business Chat has the fundamentals to make that happen.”

“Business Chat initially will allow users to chat directly with select companies including Wells Fargo, Lowe’s, Hilton and Discover, through the iMessage app,” Haselton reports. “Instead of having to call support, for example, users will be able to pop right into an app and talk with a business about issues, to schedule an appointment or even to make purchases… Business Chat should be a huge new way to communicate with companies through iMessage without ever having to go to another app or website.”

