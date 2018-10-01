“For better or worse, I’ve a lot of faith in Apple’s engineers and if they introduce a new feature that I immediately don’t like, I know better than to abandon it and never look at it again,” Mac Kung Fu writes.

“Initially, I didn’t like the new Dark Mode,” Mac Kung Fu writes. “I’m still not 100% committed, but I’ve experimented with it, and here’s a handful of tips that you can try to make it better.”

“In my opinion, Night Shift can make more Dark Mode much more tolerable. So play around with Night Shift,” Mac Kung Fu writes. “Turn it on 24 hours a day and adjust the slider perhaps towards Less Warm to see what effect you can achieve. On newer MacBook Pros you might also enable True Tone if you’ve previously disabled it.”

MacDailyNews Take: What do you think of macOS Mojave’s Dark Mode? Do you use it?