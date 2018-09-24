“I recommended against upgrading to High Sierra right away because the operating system’s early bugs weren’t offset by useful new features—Mojave has no such problem. Later betas and the GM build have been solid, and all the new stuff gives the Mac a serious and much-needed makeover,” Andrew Cunningham writes for Ars Technica. “You should probably read the rest of the review before you upgrade, but it’s been quite a while since I liked a new macOS release this much.”

“Mojave feels, if not totally transformative, at least more consequential than the last few macOS releases have felt. Dark Mode is the most readily apparent evidence of this, even though it changes nothing about the way the operating system actually work,” Cunningham writes. “But Mojave also continues High Sierra’s foundational work on the operating system, and macOS’ next phase looms larger than ever. Many, many features have either been removed already or will be removed within the next release or two—32-bit support, OpenGL and OpenCL, Back To My Mac, independently distributed browser extensions, third-party client support in Messages, subpixel antialiasing, and a bunch of other things that have been a part of the Mac for years if not decades. And even though I, personally, do not find any of the proof-of-concept iOS apps in Mojave to be particularly useful or compelling in and of themselves, that will almost certainly change if iOS developers are enthusiastic about porting their apps over next year.”

“So far, Apple has done a good job of adding iOS-inspired features to the Mac without fundamentally changing what the Mac is or what it can do. Mojave continues to strike that careful balance, and the company truly does seem committed to keeping its two platforms distinct,” Cunningham writes. “But between iOS apps coming to the Mac App Store next year, new security models and pending requirements for apps from outside the Mac App Store for third parties, and new restrictions on what can be downloaded and run using the Mac’s default security settings, it’s clear that macOS is still heading in iOS’ direction. Hopefully Apple can continue adding iOS features to macOS without losing what makes a Mac feel like a Mac.”

MacDailyNews Take: So far, so good here. How ’bout you?