“‘After thoroughly analyzing Shazam’s user and music data, we found that their acquisition by Apple would not reduce competition in the digital music streaming market,’ EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement,” Reuters reports. “The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in April, emblematic of its recent worries that companies may buy a data-rich rival to mine it for information or drive others out of the market.”
Reuters reports, “Reuters last month reported sources saying that Apple was set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for the deal following the probe requested by seven European countries including France, Italy, Spain and Sweden.”
MacDailyNews Take: Gotta love it when a bunch of clueless politicians headed by a ditz are allowed to run roughshod through your company’s data and trade secrets. God only know who in the EU has seen what of Shazam’s data. Apple should get a discount price on the acquisition.
