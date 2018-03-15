“EU antitrust authorities will decide by April 23 whether to clear iPhone maker Apple’s buy of British music discovery app Shazam, the European Commission said on Thursday,” Reuters reports.

“Apple sought EU approval for the deal on Wednesday, according to a filing on the EU competition agency’s website,” Reuters reports.

“The move had been expected after seven European countries including France, Italy and Spain asked the Commission to take charge of the case,” Reuters reports.

