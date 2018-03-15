“Apple sought EU approval for the deal on Wednesday, according to a filing on the EU competition agency’s website,” Reuters reports.
“The move had been expected after seven European countries including France, Italy and Spain asked the Commission to take charge of the case,” Reuters reports.
MacDailyNews Take: Behold the languid expediency of meddlesome bureaucrats unfurling unnecessary red tape!
