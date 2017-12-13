“Shazam was one of the first companies to develop a consumer application for sound recognition technology,” Aliya Ram reports for Financial Times. “Founded in 1999, it was so popular in its heyday that at one stage executive chairman Andrew Fisher said it would aim for a public market listing of at least $1bn.”

“However it turned to Apple more recently after Snapchat’s parent company lost market value,” Ram reports. “This week Apple confirmed it would buy Shazam for a valuation of only around $400m, less than half Mr Fisher’s mooted goal.”

“The deal is one of Apple’s largest following its acquisition of Beats Electronics three years ago,” Ram reports. “Its hope is that Shazam can provide data and music expertise to help with its Apple Music streaming service which is facing tough competition from Spotify.”

